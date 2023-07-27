Russia in talks about opening new embassies in Africa — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is in talks about opening new embassies on the African continent, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said at a session of the Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum on Thursday.

"We are planning to open a large number of Russian embassies on the African continent. We are now conducting negotiations in this regard," she said.

Zakharova did not specify the countries by name.

"But as soon as we come to terms with these countries about opening our embassies, we will certainly make an announcement," she added.