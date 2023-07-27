Russia, African countries call for just multipolar world — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and African countries are calling for the formation of a just multipolar world order based on the principles of equality of countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a reception in honor of the participants of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Russia and African countries are now jointly calling for the formation of a just multipolar world order based on the principles of sovereign equality of countries, non-interference in their internal affairs, respect for the right of peoples to determine their own fate," he said.

Putin said Russia will continue to make "a real contribution to resolving current crises and preventing new hotbeds of tension on the continent." Russia will also help "in the fight against terrorism and extremism, against pandemics and famine, in addressing issues of environmental, food and information security," the president said.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place at St. Petersburg’s Expoforum convention center from July 27-28. An economic and humanitarian forum is running in parallel to the event. Like the previous summit, the upcoming one will be held under the motto For Peace, Security and Development. The Roscongress Foundation is the summit’s organizer while TASS is the summit’s photo hosting agency and media partner. TASS is also holding the second Russia-Africa Media Forum.