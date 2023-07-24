BRICS has no hidden agenda, making it attractive for other states — top security official

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The key to the attractiveness of the BRICS association for many states lies in the association’s format having no confrontational or hidden agenda, with member states building their communication upon negotiated approaches, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said during the meeting with counterparts from BRICS member states and partners in Johannesburg.

"The key to the attractiveness of the BRICS for many states of the Global South and the East lies in this format having no confrontational or hidden agenda," Patrushev said, according to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The Security Council Secretary noted that the members of the BRICS ‘five’ build their communication on the "leader - follower principle", where someone sets the tone and others follow these directions, but based upon negotiated approaches.