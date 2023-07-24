Russian forces strike Ukrainian army sites with Iskander missiles in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes by Iskander missiles against Ukrainian army sites in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup West Sergey Zybinsky reported on Monday.

"During the battles in the Kupyansk direction, troops of the battlegroup West delivered two missile strikes by Iskander-M tactical missile systems against the temporary deployment sites of the Ukrainian army’s 1st tank brigade near the settlement of Goncharovskoye," Russia’s Defense Ministry quoted the battlegroup’s spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

Also, the crews of the battlegroup’s Ka-52 and Mi-28 assault helicopters delivered nine air strikes against amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th separate mechanized brigade and territorial defense units, he said.

"In counter-battery fire, the team of a Msta-S motorized artillery system commanded by junior sergeant Nikolay Avdeyev wiped out an enemy mortar crew near the settlement of Kislovka," Zybinsky said.