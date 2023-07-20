US’ attempts to accuse Russia of preparing attacks on civilian ships pure hoax, envoy says

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. Washington’s attempts to accuse Russia of preparing some attacks on civilian ships are pure hoax, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, according to the Russian Embassy Telegram channel.

The diplomat commented on the claim made by the White House National Security Coucil Spokesman Adam Hodge that Russia allegedly plans sabotage against civilian ships in the Black Sea.

"First of all, I will underscore: this completely contradicts our approaches. Unlike the US authorities who continue to turn a blind eye to terrorist raids of their proteges in Kiev, we have always advocated combating such crimes," Antonov said.

"Attempts to accuse Russia of preparing some attacks on civilian ships is pure hoax. It is no secret to anyone that the [US] Administration does not shy away from the most ignoble of provocations," the envoy added.