No separate statement on Ukraine to be made at Russia-Africa summit — source

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. The participants of the Russia-Africa Summit do not plan on making a separate statement on the situation in Ukraine, although the ongoing conflict will be discussed on the forum’s sidelines, a source in a diplomatic mission in London of one of African countries told a TASS correspondent on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian theme will be present at the summit. Those African countries that presented a peace initiative on Ukraine will discuss the Ukrainian conflict with the Russian leadership on the sidelines. However, a separate statement on this issue should not be expected. There will be a general declaration by the heads of state on the summit’s results. While the document will touch upon the global context, above all, it will be dedicated to the positive bilateral agenda and the program of fostering ties," the source said.