Russian forces cut off Ukrainian supply routes near Novosyolovskoye in LPR — officer

LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian military took a segment of a motor road near the village of Novosyolovskoye in the Svatovo District of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) under fire control, cutting off the supply routes for Ukrainian troops, retired Colonel Andrey Marochko of the LPR People’s Militia told TASS on Thursday.

"In the course of defense maneuvers and successful counterattacks, Russian forces took a sector of the N-26 motor road running from Chuguyev to Melovoye via Starobelsk near the locality of Novosyolovskoye under fire control. Ukrainian militants earlier used this route for supplying their troops on the frontline and evacuating those injured," he specified.

Now that the Russian Army controls this sector of the road, the enemy is having difficulty with logistics amid bad weather, Marochko added.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lietenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported that units of Russia’s Battlegroup West, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery had successfully repulsed three enemy attacks in areas near Novosyolovskoye.