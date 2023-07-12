NATO summit brings nothing new under sun for Moscow so far, says Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin told TASS that, for Moscow, no unexpected developments have been articulated or documented thus far at NATO’s Vilnius summit.

"It appears to me that the entire preparation phase for the summit was quite public, and therefore no statements articulated nor any official communiques issued during the summit could have come as any surprise to Russia," the Russian intelligence chief said.

The North Atlantic Alliance is holding its annual summit in the Lithuanian capital on July 11-12.