Russia to continue special operation in Ukraine, goals unchanged — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine will continue and its goals will remain unchanged, including Kiev’s rejection of NATO membership, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said.

Commenting on the early results of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Russian security official emphasized that NATO made the decision to eventually admit Ukraine, albeit "nobody knows when and on what conditions" and to boost its military assistance to Ukraine.

"What does it mean for us. It’s crystal clear. The special military operation will continue with its goals unchanged. One of them is the rejection of NATO membership by the Kiev-based neo-Nazi group," he said.

"We insisted on that from the very outset, but it is impossible, and, therefore, this group has to be eliminated. This is possible and necessary," Medvedev wrote.