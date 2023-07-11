Russia to raise issue of Nord Stream blasts at UNSC until those responsible are punished

UNITED NATIONS, July 11. /TASS/. Russia will continue to raise the topic of the acts of sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines at the UN Security Council until those responsible are punished, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"Russia will keep on raising the issue of the Nord Stream acts of sabotage at the UN Security Council until those responsible are identified and punished. The letter (from Denmark, Sweden, and Germany - TASS) that was mentioned today leaves practically no doubt such a task is not set for the three national probes," he said. "We will use all tools at our disposal to reach this goal.".