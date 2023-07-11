Russia reserves right to probe into Nord Stream blasts by itself — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 11. /TASS/. Russia reserves the right to probe into the acts of sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines by itself and insists that its investigators and experts can reach the crime scene any time, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"So far, we reserve the right to conduct our own investigation. In this context, we took note of the German, Danish, and Swedish authorities’ letter alleging that access to the crime scene is open. In such an event, we understand that our investigators and experts can examine it independently and at any moment under the criminal case initiated by the Russian prosecutor general’s office on charges of international terrorism," he said.

"We would like to stress that any efforts to hid the traces of the acts of sabotage in the Baltic Sea are doomed to failure. We expect the German, Danish, and Swedish authorities to take concrete steps to conduct an objective and transparent investigation of all the circumstances of the incident and involve Russian investigators and other parties concerned," he noted.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian prosecutor general’s office opened a case on charges of international terrorism. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched their own national probes but refused to involve Russia.