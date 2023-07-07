Putin to take part in Russia-Africa summit, Kremlin announces

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the Russia-Africa forum and summit to be held in St. Petersburg later this month, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Yes, certainly," he said, when asked a relevant question, adding that active preparations for the forum are currently underway.

"We expect a highly representative summit with quite a busy agenda and numerous events on the sidelines of it," Peskov said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is slated for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first such event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the slogan "For peace, security and development."