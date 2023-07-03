Russian forces destroy all Leopard tanks supplied to Kiev by Poland, Portugal — Shoigu

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out 16 German-made Leopard tanks or actually 100% of this armor supplied to the Kiev regime by Poland and Portugal, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a conference call with military commanders on Monday.

"In the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions alone where Ukrainian armed formations are undertaking unsuccessful attacks, the groupings of Russian forces destroyed 15 aircraft, three helicopters and 920 pieces of armor, including 16 Leopard tanks. This is actually 100% of the tanks of this type supplied by Poland and Portugal," the defense chief said.

The Russian armed forces continue effectively inflicting damage on the enemy by firepower, which considerably diminishes its offensive potential, Shoigu said.

In all, Ukrainian troops have lost about 2,500 various armaments in all directions since June 4. In addition, Russian air defense forces intercepted 158 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 25 Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the past month, the defense chief said.

The enemy has not achieved its objectives in any of the frontline sectors, which testifies to the skills of Russian fighters and "clearly too high expectations from much-touted Western weapons," Shoigu said.

Ukrainian troops have been employing German-made Leopard tanks since they launched their counteroffensive on June 4. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly reported the destruction of these tanks.