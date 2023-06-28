Lavrov says he had no hope-inspiring communication with West recently

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said he had held no conversations with Western officials lately that he saw as inspiring hope.

"No, I have had no such communication," he said to a question on the subject on Channel One television.

As an example, Lavrov recalled how then-Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades requested a meeting with him last year during a UN General Assembly session, but then backed out of it.

"We confirmed the meeting, but then they apologized to us and said that the EU advised against him meeting with me," he said.

Lavrov said there were two other similar requests from ministers that he declined to name, who ultimately didn’t go forward with the meetings.

"So, it seems to me, there is some kind of a ban there," he said.

Lavrov said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is the exception as they have met and spoken by phone multiple times.