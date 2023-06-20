Six people apply for registration as Moscow Mayor candidates

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. During the first 14 days of the campaign to elect the mayor of Moscow, six people have applied to be registered as candidates, according to the Moscow City Election Commission’s website.

The current Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin filed his bid in the first days of the election campaign. The presidium of the United Russia party’s General Council has approved the decision made by a conference of the party’s Moscow municipal regional branch to nominate Sobyanin for re-election on June 13. Sobyanin is 64, and has served as Moscow’s mayor since 2010. He was re-elected twice, in 2013 and 2018.

A senior specialist at the methodology and analytics department of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, Sergey Zaletin, was nominated by the Moscow branch of the Party of Russia's Rebirth.

The rest are self-designated candidates.

Among those who had already filed all the necessary documents to the Russian capital’s election watchdog are two women, who are self-designated candidates - businesswoman Alexandra Tishchenko and an unemployed Moscow resident, who is a member of a municipal legislature in Moscow’s North Tushino district, Zhanna Gorbacheva.

Besides, the list of candidates who had filed their bids includes an electrician from the Volga area city of Saratov, Alexander Gorlov, and businessman Iosif Dzhagayev, who has no permanent registration in Russia.

In order to lodge their registration bid, would-be candidates to the post of the Moscow mayor need to collect 110 signatures in their support.

On June 8, Moscow’s municipal election commission announced that the mayoral election would take place over three days, from September 8 through 10.