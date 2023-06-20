Duma launches parliamentary investigation into Kiev regime’s crimes against children

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The State Duma approved a decree at a plenary session on Tuesday on supporting the initiative on launching a parliamentary investigation into criminal acts against children committed by the Kiev regime.

The document provides for the establishment of a joint commission with the Federation Council for such an investigation.

"[I hereby decree] to support the initiative on launching a parliamentary investigation into criminal acts with regard to minors on the part of the Kiev regime set forth by State Duma delegates," the document said.

The commission will include 13 legislators with Deputy Speaker Anna Kuznetsova as its co-chair representing the State Duma.

According to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, "it is important to launch this parliamentary investigation so the world will finally open its eyes to what is going on in Ukraine, to what has been going on since 2014." He stressed that while the Kiev regime should be held responsible, Washington should also realize its liability because everything has been happening with its silent consent and financing.