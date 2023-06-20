Russian forces destroy 2,300 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in past week, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, June 20. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 2,300 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia retired Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"Over the reporting period [over the week], Russian forces destroyed about 2,300 Ukrainian militants and foreign mercenaries," the LPR officer said.

The Ukrainian military suffered the greatest losses of over 1,500 troops in the Donetsk tactical area, he specified.

"Also, our forces destroyed [in several directions] about 60 motor vehicles, more than 30 various armored combat vehicles and around 40 various artillery systems, including four artillery guns in service with NATO countries," Marochko said.

The LPR officer told TASS on June 13 that Russian forces had destroyed almost 1,000 more Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries in the Kupyansk, Krasny Liman and Donetsk directions over the week than in the previous reporting period.