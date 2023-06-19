Air defense systems shoot down two drones in northern Crimea overnight — governor

SIMFEROPOL, June 19. /TASS/. Air defense systems shot down two drones in the north of Crimea on Monday night, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said.

"At night, the air defense system worked on two drones flying at low altitude in northern Crimea. Please keep calm and trust only verified sources of information," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The last mass drone attack on Crimea took place on the night of June 15, when six drones were shot down and four others were jammed by electronic warfare systems.