Russia to continue helping Cuba in overcoming illegal US sanctions — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russia will continue helping Cuba in overcoming illegitimate US sanctions, President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero.

"We know illegitimate sanctions Cuba is living in are lasting for decades. The Cuban people are nevertheless coping with them. We will do everything on our part so that our economic interaction helped to overcome these difficulties brought from the outside," the Russian leader said.

"Our relations are developing despite all the recent complications," Putin stressed. The meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission has been held recently, the head of state added.