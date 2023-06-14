Moscow to retaliate Canada’s seizure of Russian aircraft, says diplomat

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Moscow will definitely react to Ottawa’s seizure of a Russian-owned An-124 cargo plane, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The reaction will follow 100%. There should be no doubt that such a reaction will follow. How and when: when it is appropriate, when there is a suitable opportunity, then the decision will be made," she told Sputnik radio.

An An-124 Ruslan cargo plane, owned by Russia's Volga-Dnepr airline and chartered by the Canadian government, landed in Toronto on February 27 with a cargo of COVID tests from China. The plane landed two hours before Canada closed its airspace to Russian planes over the Ukraine crisis. Nevertheless, the flight was delayed and the crew was accommodated in a hotel. The crew later returned to Russia.