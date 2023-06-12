More than 30 Ukrainian shells crash on Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired more than 30 different munitions into the territory of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours; also some explosive devices were dropped from drones, the region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

"In the Belgorod district, 11 artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka and three at the village of Ustinka. There were no casualties or destruction. As many as 19 different types of ammunition were fired at the Shebekino district. The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled with barrel artillery: 6 strikes were recorded. Also, in the same village the enemy dropped four explosive devices from drones. There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

In the Borisovo district, the Ukrainian military shelled the farm Lozovaya Rudka with mortars and twice dropped explosive devices from drones. In Grayvoron district, the territory near the village of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya was attacked with grenade launchers. An attempted UAV attack was detected on the territory of the urban district. There were no casualties or damage as a result of these attacks.

On Monday, according to Gladkov, the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye in the Krasnaya Yaruga district, and the village of Dronovka in the Grayvoron urban district came under Ukrainian artillery bombardment. There were no casualties. Shell fragments damaged the roof of a hay barn and the facade of a farm building on the territory of a farming enterprise. Minor damage was done to one private home: shrapnel hit the facade and broke the windows.