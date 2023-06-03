Medvedev wishes Raul Castro happy 92nd birthday

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev held a phone conversation with Raul Castro, a Cuban Revolution leader, on the occasion of his 92nd birthday, Medvedev’s secretariat reported on Saturday.

"Medvedev extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Castro and wished him good health, well-being and a long life. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council pointed out that Castro has been a symbol of the struggle for the ideals of the country’s freedom and independence throughout numerous generations of the Cuban people. In addition, he thanked Castro for many years of fruitful cooperation and an enormous personal contribution to forging the relationship of strategic partnership between our countries," the secretariat said.

Additionally, Medvedev conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings and best wishes to Castro.