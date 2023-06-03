Escalating sanctions against North Korea leads to dead end — Russian official

UNITED NATIONS, June 3. /TASS/. In both form and content, the policy of escalating sanctions pressure on North Korea is a dead end, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council.

"Russia consistently opposes any military activity that threatens the security of the Korean Peninsula and the countries of Northeast Asia. In the same way, we condemn the dead-end and inhumane policy of increasing sanctions pressure. We stress that unilateral restrictions not only violate member nations' sovereignty and legitimate interests, as well as defy international trade norms and standards, but also undermine the integrity of the restrictions agreed upon by the Security Council," he said.

"Once again, we recall that UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea call for the search for political and diplomatic solutions to the Korean Peninsula crisis," she added.