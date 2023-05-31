Volodin to represent Russia at Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony — Kremlin aide

TASS, May 31. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will represent Russia at the inauguration ceremony of re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Yes, Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin," the Kremlin aide told reporters when asked if it was known who would represent Russia at the ceremony.

It is expected that the exact date of Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony will be known after Turkey’s Supreme Election Council announces the final results of the second round of the presidential elections. Earlier, a source in the Supreme Election Council told TASS that it could take place on June 1. In this case, the inauguration could take place on June 3.