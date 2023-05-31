Western long-range missiles supplied to Kiev can reach any part of DPR, says acting head

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Western long-range missiles in Kiev’s possession can theoretically reach any area of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Acting Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"Almost all DPR territory is under shelling. We see that the West crosses the red line by supplying the weapons (long-range missiles - TASS) to the Kiev regime. And we see that these missiles, taking into consideration their range, can reach absolutely anywhere (any part of the DPR - TASS). However, we still continue to work, counting on our armed forces, on the work of air defense systems," Pushilin told reporters.

On May 11, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the UK will supply Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to Kiev. On May 13, it was reported that these missiles were used to attack Lugansk. On May 15, the Russian Defense Ministry first reported that Russian air defense systems had shot down a Storm Shadow missile. On May 26, the Ukrainian military shelled Mariupol with these missiles.