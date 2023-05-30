Moscow aids Belgrade, acts in total cooperation with authorities – Russian envoy

BELGRADE, May 30. /TASS/. Russia provides aid to Serbia in settlement of the Kosovo crisis, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said during a press briefing in the Russian embassy Tuesday.

"We aid Belgrade, we act in total coordination and cooperation. We participated in the preparation of the [May 27 emergency] Security Council meeting regarding certain situations - the ones regarding the counteraction on the Western line, the ones concerning drawing Kosovo in international organizations. We aid Belgrade, you may notice that this was mentioned in [Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s] statement after our meeting; it was highly praised by Belgrade and by [Vucic] personally," the ambassador said.

"In this situation, Russia provided the most clear, precise and truthful assessment of the deep reasons behind the current events and noted the ways that can take Serbia out of the current situation, both preventing it from spiraling into a war in the region and returning the Kosovan affairs back on track, based on the Resolution 1244," the Russian envoy said.

The UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted on June 10, 1999, confirms that the autonomous region of Kosovo and Metohija is a part of Serbia. Kosovan authorities unilaterally declared independence in February, 2008. Over 60 countries oppose the recognition of Kosovo, including Russia, China and five EU member states.