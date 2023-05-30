Claims of Kiev’s non-use of Western weapons on Russian territory a lie, Lavrov says

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, May 30. /TASS/. The West's claims that weapons shipped to Ukraine must not be used to attack Russian territory are a lie, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference after negotiations with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Burundi Albert Shingiro.

"The Western claim that the weapons shipped [to Kiev] must not be used on Russian territory is yet another lie," he said.

According to Lavrov, Kiev has "long switched to blatantly terrorist methods," using Western weapons for just this purpose.

"As for the threats being uttered against Russians, we have also told our friends today how we view this situation. Threats to kill Russians have come from many official representatives of the Kiev regime, including the Security Council secretary, including advisor to the head of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s office, including several Ukrainian ambassadors abroad. Now, as you know, an American senator has opened up on this topic," the Minister concluded.