Baku-Yerevan situation is moving towards settlement — Putin

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is moving towards settlement, although certain difficulties still remain.

"In my opinion, the situation in general is developing towards settlement despite all difficulties and problems that remain in abundance," the Russian president said, opening talks with Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In his opinion, the remaining transportation-related issues can be resolved.

"One of these areas is transportation lanes," the Russian president said. "We have just discussed it all in detail eye to eye. Some issues remain to be solved, but, in my view <…> these are mere technicalities."

"We thoroughly discussed this subject, and it is a matter of terminology. Of course, these technical terms should precisely reflect facts and events that will follow the signing of relevant documents," Putin said.

"But in my view, and our view - I mean the view of all three of us: the prime minister of Armenia, the president of Azerbaijan - these are the hurdles that can be overcome. By and large they do not exist. They are mere technicalities," the Russian president said as he opened a trilateral meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan.

Putin thanked Azerbaijan and Armenia "for their prompt response to a proposal of holding another meeting," which he expects to be "a good prologue to some practical solutions.".