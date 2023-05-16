Havana to host Cuba-Russia Business Dialogue forum on May 17-19 — ombudsman

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Havana will host the Cuba-Russia Business Dialogue Forum and the 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation on May 17-19. Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov told TASS on Tuesday. Titov who heads of the Russia-Cuba Council is to speak at the forum.

"Thematic sections of the forum will touch upon the issues of transport logistics, bilateral cooperation in the development of agriculture, construction and processing industry, as well as the digital transformation of public administration in the Republic of Cuba based on Russian experience. These issues will be discussed with the participation of the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba and representatives of commercial companies of the two countries," he said.

Titov will also take part in the 20th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Cuban commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, which will be headed by Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation and Cuba Dmitry Chernyshenko and Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

The Russia-Cuba Business Council unites more than 100 industrial and commercial companies, educational and scientific institutions on the Russian side. It also includes representatives of several federal ministries and the Moscow mayor's office. The Council is set to unleash the potential of trade and economic relations with Cuba, including the promotion of the interests of domestic business on the markets of this country. The key areas of bilateral cooperation include projects in the field of energy, transport, medicine, food industry and tourism.