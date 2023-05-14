Kremlin believes it’s obvious that Kiev is complicit in murders of Russians

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia is confident that Ukraine is complicit in attacks on Russians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Rossiya-1 television on Friday.

He was responding to a statement by Kirill Budanov, the head of the main intelligence directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, that Kiev was ready to kill Russians around the world.

"It’s crystal clear that the Kiev regime is behind the killings. It doesn’t just sponsor these killings, but also organizes, instigates and perpetrates them," he said to questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin on the "Moscow. Kremlin.Putin." program.

Peskov said Ukraine has essentially become a state sponsor of terrorism. Russia will build its policies bearing that in mind, he said.

Budanov’s statement reaffirmed again that Russian President Vladimir Putin was right to start the special military operation, according to the spokesman.

"Our special services know what needs to be done after statements like that," he said.

Peskov said the statement was unprecedented and should be condemned in the West and elsewhere.