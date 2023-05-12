People in West should know that they are paying for their leaders’ mistakes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. People in the West should understand that they are paying the erroneous and ineffective policy of their leaders, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"More and more analysts [in the West] begin to elaborate on the topic of the efficiency of the collective West’s policy, on the topic of the efficiency of the [anti-Russian] sanctions," he said. "It is rather good than bad."

"We would like people in the collective West to know that they have to reap the consequences of the erroneous, wrong and ineffective policy of their leaders," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.