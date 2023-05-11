Russian armored trains repel saboteurs’ attacks in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Four special armored trains operating in the special military operation area in Ukraine as part of Russian railway troops successfully repelled all the Ukrainian saboteurs’ attacks while accomplishing their combat missions, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Railway Troops Department Lieutenant-General Oleg Kosenkov told TASS on Thursday.

"The most important objective of the Baikal, Amur, Volga and Yenisei special trains is to accompany trains with military cargo and promptly restore damaged rail tracks, if necessary. In the course of fulfilling their assignments, the special trains successfully repelled all the attacks by subversive/reconnaissance groups of Ukrainian armed formations, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy," the general said.

In instances when operational railways are damaged in the special military operation area, the damaged facilities and sections are restored by specialized units and mobile tactical groups, he added.

As the general specified, Russian railway troops are engaged in "conducting technical reconnaissance, demining railway tracks, restoring damaged sections, accompanying military cargo, building bridges, clearing debris and carrying out earthwork" in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The troops’ operations in the special military operation area provide reliable technical support for railways and military carriages," he said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s data, the special armored trains are armed with ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns to destroy aerial and ground targets and AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers. They are also outfitted with electronic warfare systems to suppress remote-controlled explosives, and also with drones to reconnoiter the routes of their movement. The combat teams of the special trains are armed with standard small arms.