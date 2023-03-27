DPR security forces report attempt on Mariupol police chief's life, he is alive

DONETSK, March 27. /TASS/. An attempt on the life of a police chief was made in Mariupol, his car was blown up, a source in the security forces of the Donetsk People's Republic told TASS on Monday.

"The car of police chief Moskvin was blown up in the morning. He is alive, everything is fine," the source said, adding that the car exploded a few meters away from him.

The security forces added that Moskvin was concussed as a result of the incident. "The police chief was slightly concussed after the explosion," the source said.