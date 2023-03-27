Southern Military District’s motorized infantry wipes out Ukrainian saboteurs in DPR

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Motor-rifle units of the Southern Military District eliminated two groups of Ukrainian saboteurs near Maryinka in the Donetsk direction, Russia’s Southern Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma told TASS on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction, motor-rifle units of the Southern Military District destroyed two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and several foreign-made Kirpi and Hummer armored vehicles in a small-arms battle with artillery support near Maryinka," Bigma specified.

According to him, in the Avdeyevka direction, reconnaissance units detected clusters of enemy manpower and equipment. "The artillery brigade of the Southern Military District destroyed the equipment and manpower, using multiple rocket launchers. Also, a 152mm Giatsint-B gun crew of the Southern Military District’s artillery unit destroyed a Ukrainian firing position and a D-30 howitzer in an artillery attack," Bigma added.