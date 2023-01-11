'Dear Mama': Russian ombudsman delivers POW letters she got from Ukrainian counterpart

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova promised on Wednesday to bring letters to the families of Russian POWs she said she had obtained from her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Lubinets in Turkey.

"We will be bringing home letters to the families of our prisoners of war which the Ukrainian ombudsman has handed to us," Moskalkova told Rossiya-1 television on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a two-day international ombudsman conference on "The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century" opened in Ankara where Moskalkova met with Lubinets. The Russian and the Ukrainian human rights commissioners also held a trilateral meeting with their Turkish counterpart Seref Malkoc.