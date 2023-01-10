Kremlin neither confirms nor denies Lapin’s assignment as Ground Forces General Staff head

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unable to either confirm or deny reports regarding appointment of Colonel General Alexander Lapin as the head of the General Staff of Russian Ground Forces, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"I can neither confirm nor deny [this information]," the spokesman said.

"You know that there are public presidential decrees and there are also classified ones. There has been no such decree among the public ones yet," Peskov added.

Previously, sources close to the Defense Ministry told TASS about Lapin’s appointment. Earlier, RBC reported Lapin’s appointment. There has been no official commentary or messages from the Defense Ministry and other state structures yet.

In 2017, Lapin has been appointed the commander of Russia’s Central Military District; in 2018-2019, he commanded the Russian group of forces in Syria. Until the end of October 2022, he also commanded Russia’s ‘Center’ group of forces in the special military operation in Ukraine. He was awarded with the title of Hero of the Russian Federation.