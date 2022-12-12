Putin receives no requests for assistance from Serbian president — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has not asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for any assistance amid the rising tensions in Kosovo, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"No, there have been no such requests," he said in response to a question.

"We call for fully ensuring the rights of Kosovo Serbs and implementing all the commitments that the parties made in accordance with all the documents that relate to the situation," Peskov said. "The main thing for us is to ensure the interests of the Serbs and we certainly urge the parties to make peace efforts and resolve the situation through diplomatic means," the Russian presidential spokesman stressed.

Peskov also expressed hope that the tensions around Kosovo would ease soon. "We appreciate our brotherly relations with the Serbs and we are rooting for these tensions to ease as soon as possible and for the rights of the Serbs to be protected, which is the main thing," he concluded.