Russian diplomat suspects US of plotting new `palace coup’ in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova does not rule out the possibility that the United States may be preparing another coup or government reshuffle in Ukraine.

"Her (US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland’s - TASS) appearance in Ukraine under these circumstances, when divisions in the Ukrainian ruling circles are escalating over the allocation of Western assistance is certainly not accidental. A palace coup or a government reshuffle may be in the making," Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"I guess this gives [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime, who have repeatedly tried Washington’s patience, something to think about," the Russian diplomat stressed.

According to Zakharova, the US has controlled Ukraine regardless of who is in power there and has used the country to pursue its own geopolitical interests in its confrontation with Russia. "And, certainly, for the sake of their financial machinations," she added.