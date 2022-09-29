Putin says terrorists in Afghanistan could be plotting against border countries

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Terrorists in Afghanistan could be making plans against border countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when opening a meeting with the heads of CIS security agencies and special services on Thursday.

"It’s obvious that international terrorists on Afghan territory could also be making criminal plans against border countries, including CIS states," he warned.

The president said he believes there could be attempts to recruit accomplices and create new cells or to resurrect sleeper cells, who will also be supplied with weapons.

Putin said that the situation on the borders of the Commonwealth requires increased attention. It is there, he said, that many common security threats are created, which, if not stopped in a timely manner, could adversely affect the situation in those countries.

For example, the Russian president said that a difficult situation has developed in Afghanistan. "Terrorist and extremist groups continue to operate actively there. And this is confirmed by the bloody terrorist attack that occurred near the Russian embassy in Kabul on September 5, claiming the lives of our citizens,"Putin said.

"It is necessary to react to all such attempts in a timely manner, including actively using the capabilities of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center," he said.