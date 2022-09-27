DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions to join Russia — lawmaker

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will definitely be with Russia, State Duma delegate and former boxing world champion Nikolay Valuev said.

"According to all exit polls, the referendum is valid, with more than 50% voting. Even according to conversations with people - we had the opportunity to talk to them - it is obvious that the Lugansk Region will join Russia. I am confident that the Donetsk People’s Republic and the newly liberated areas of Ukraine will definitely be with Russia as well," he told reporters in Lugansk.

The legislator also thinks that war and political criminals will receive punishment for their crimes in Donbass. "The time for this will definitely come. The war and political criminals of our time will definitely face a fair trial," he specified.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.