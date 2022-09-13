Mi-35 made combat sorties daily to disrupt Ukrainian counter-offensive — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Crews of Mi-35 attack helicopters of the army aviation of Russia’s Western Military District made more than five combat sorties every day during the special operation to disrupt a counteroffensive by the Kiev regime’s formations towards Izyum, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Major Denis Bulakh and Senior Lieutenant Sergey Yerslankin, as part of the crew of the Mi-35 attack helicopter of the army aviation of the Western Military District, carried out air support tasks for motorized infantry units to disrupt the counter-offensive by the Kiev regime formations in the direction of Izyum, making over five combat sorties every day, both day and night," the Defense Ministry explained.

The Russian Defense Ministry also published footage of the Mi-35 crew carrying out another combat mission near one of the settlements in the Kharkov Region’s Izyum district. A column of the enemy advancing towards the district was pinpointed, along with a deployment site of its manpower.

"Having assessed the situation, the helicopter crew approached the identified targets at an extremely low altitude and utilized firepower. As a result of the strike, the column of armored vehicles and the deployment site of the enemy's manpower were destroyed," the ministry noted.