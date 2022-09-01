‘Fantastic confession’: Lavrov rips Baerbock's remark that Germans must suffer for Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement about the need for German citizens to suffer in order to support Ukraine was a ‘fantastic confession’, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a meeting with students and professors at Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"Just today I read that yesterday Mrs. Annalena Baerbock, the Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, said: ‘Yes, our citizens are suffering, but they will have to suffer because we will support Ukraine no matter what.' That's a fantastic admission. Just a fantastic confession. It is in line, as they put it, with what they say about the need to hold early elections in a number of European countries," he said.

Lavrov noted that Western elites are guided by yesterday's logic. "The unipolar world is being promoted contrary to the objective trends in historical development, which dictate the recognition of the real emergence and strengthening of new centers of economic development, financial power, and political influence, centers that have a sense of dignity that want to stand up for their legitimate interests, respect the traditions of their civilizations, [that are] centuries old, [and even] millennia old, which do not want to be mowed down by liberal values," he added.

The Russian top diplomat also drew attention to statements by Robert Habeck, Germany's Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, that national interests in Europe should be done away with. "This is also very revealing," Lavrov added.