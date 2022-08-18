Anti-personnel petal mines found near Belgorod — governor

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. A large amount of anti-personnel petal mines has been found after Ukraine’s shellings of the Shebekino district of the Belgorod Region. Measures have been taken to render them harmless, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said live on his page in the social network VKontakte.

"We have had several attacks on the territory of the Shebekino urban district in the Sereda area. We are still unable to let residents return there. The petal mines were scattered in large amounts over a vast area. All measures are being taken to dispose of them all," Gladkov said.

What makes the consequences of such shellings not only in the Shebekino district, but also in other areas, particularly dangerous is children often find unexploded shells and cartridges. "We have had a big tragedy. It has already happened. A boy lost the palm of his hand while trying to disassemble one of the cartridges. I have issued instructions to all schools to hold special briefings for parents. We must be vigilant," Gladkov added.