SIMFEROPOL, 17 August. /TASS/. The actions of the saboteurs who arranged the incident in the Dzhankoi region of Crimea the day before were coordinated by Ukraine, Vladimir Konstantinov, Chairman of the region's State Council, told reporters on Wednesday.

"This regime (of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky - TASS commentary), it is agonizing, and that is why it is dangerous. It is like a badly wounded beast that has no strength to do anything serious, but they are capable of such nastiness. Of course, such decisions [to carry out sabotage] are made not in some village, but in Kiev," the chairman said.

Crimean leader Sergey Aksenov noted that the perpetrators and organizers of the sabotage will meet an ignominious end.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military depot near Dzhankoi was damaged due to sabotage. The ministry specified that several civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, including power lines, a power plant, a railroad track, and a number of residential buildings. Two casualties were also reported. Crimean Health Minister Konstantin Skorupsky reported that one of them had had an operation and was in moderate condition, with a shrapnel wound in his leg. The other was released home after outpatient care.