SIMFEROPOL, August 17. /TASS/. Targeting Ukraine's decision-making centers would be a timely measure, Crimean Parliament Speaker Vladimir Konstantinov pointed out.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a military depot in Crimea’s Dzhankoi District was damaged earlier as a result of an act of sabotage. A number of civilian facilities were also affected, including power plants and residential buildings. Two people suffered injuries.

"Investigators will establish the details of the Dzhankoi accident but it is already clear that <...> the Kiev regime’s agents were ordered to step up their activities but since they are unable to do big things, they are doing minor harm," Konstantinov wrote on Telegram. "In such a situation, targeting decision-making centers would be the most effective and timely measure," he added.

According to the Crimean parliament speaker, Russia’s activities in Donbass are crucial for ensuring security in a situation where the Ukrainian authorities "will not hesitate <...> to blow up the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.".