Expulsion of Russian diplomat from Montenegro to tell negatively on bilateral relations

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Montenegro will tell adversely on relations between Moscow and Podgorica and will not remain unanswered, Russian Ambassador to Montenegro Vladislav Maslennikov said on Friday.

"Naturally, it will tell negatively on the development of bilateral relations. And of course, it will not stay unanswered," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the ambassador, the note handed over to him by the Montenegrin authorities provides no reasons for this decision. He noted that unlike the Montenegrin government, the people of that country understands and supports Russia’s position.

Earlier in the day, Montenegro’s foreign ministry declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata and gave him seven days to leave the country.

On April 7, Montenegro declared four Russian diplomats personae non grata. In response, Russia expelled a Montenegrin diplomat on May 31.