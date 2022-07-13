Kaliningrad will seek removal of all restrictions on transit through Lithuania — governor

KALININGRAD, July 13. /TASS/. The authorities of the Kaliningrad region will seek the complete abolition of restrictions on the transit of goods from Russia to the region through Lithuania. Governor of the region Anton Alikhanov wrote this in his Telegram channel commenting on the explanations of the EU.

On Wednesday, the European Commission published guidelines for EU member states on the transit of goods from Russia. According to the document, the transit of prohibited goods by road, organized by Russian operators, is not allowed. No such prohibition exists for rail transport, apart from the obligation of EU member states to carry out the necessary controls on goods.

"The decision is only the first step to remove the problem, a similar lifting of restrictions is required in terms of road transport. I thank my colleagues from the Russian Foreign Ministry for this result. We will continue to achieve the complete removal of restrictions," Alikhanov wrote.