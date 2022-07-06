Lavrov arrives in Indonesia to take part in G20 meeting of Foreign Ministers

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Indonesia Wednesday to take part in the G20 meeting of Foreign Ministers.

The meeting will take place on Bali on July 7-8.

Lavrov also plans to have meetings with his counterparts from G20 member states on the sidelines of the meeting.

Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the sides will touch upon pressing issues of reinforcement of foundations of multilateralism amid a polycentric world order, as well as reinforcement of food and energy security.

"Special attention will be paid to restoration of economic growth, elimination of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, achievement of sustainable development goals within the context of energy transition and digital transformation," she noted.