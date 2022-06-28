Putin begins visit to Tajikistan on Tuesday

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will start on Tuesday a two-day visit to Tajikistan, his second foreign trip this year.

Putin is expected to meet his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon later today and leave for Turkmenistan on Tuesday.

The agenda includes bilateral and multilateral issues, with plans to discuss cooperation in trade, defense, culture, migration and other spheres.

The two leaders intend to focus on the situation in Afghanistan, with talks to cover joint measures to ensure Tajikistan’s border security, military construction projects and other issues.

Presidential aide Yury Ushakov has said Putin and Rakhmon will also talk about guidelines for strategic partnership with due account taken for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic bilateral relations marked this year.

The Russian president last visited Tajikistan in 2019. He was expected in Dushanbe last September when two summits were held in the Tajik capital but he had to cancel the trip amid his self-isolation after several people in his circle had contracted COVID-19.