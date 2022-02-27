UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The United Nations is unable to create conditions for the arrival of a Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva for a meeting of the UN Disarmament Commission and the UN Human Rights Council, Russian Foreing Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"The United Nations is unable to create conditions for the arrival of the Russian delegation in Geneva for a meeting of the Disarmament Commission and the Human Rights Council. This is a response from the UN secretary general," she said.

"Given that our neighboring European countries have closed their airspace to Russian planes, the flight that the Russian delegation intended to take to travel to Geneva - not for an art exhibition or a conversation on environmental problems but for discussions of pressing issues related to disarmament and human rights - [won’t be able to depart]," Zakharova added.